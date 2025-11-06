PEOPLE are being given the chance to learn the skills of beekeeping.

The South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers’ Association is taking bookings for beginners sessions next year.

The six-week course, which will run on Saturday mornings throughout May and June 2026, offers a practical and hands-on introduction to the world of honeybees and honey production.

Open to anyone with an interest in honeybees, pollination and getting their own honey, learners will gain confidence in handling live colonies by working alongside and learning from experienced beekeepers.

Association president Wendy Woodward said:

“This is a great opportunity to learn the basics of beekeeping in a relaxed and supportive environment. “Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or you’d like to do your bit for local biodiversity, this course is a great place to begin. “No previous experience is needed, just a curiosity and enthusiasm to protect these fascinating and crucial pollinators.”

After completing the course, participants will have the chance to start their own beekeeping adventure by purchasing a colony of bees bred by the association.

For details on locations in Staffordshire, visit southstaffsbeekeepers.com/beginning-beekeeping-course.