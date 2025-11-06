A second half blitz saw Lichfield City beaten 4-2 at home in the Walsall Senior Cup by Stafford Rangers.

The visitors saw an early shot go over the bar before the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side carved out their first chance of note when Joe Haines’ header was saved.

Harry Wakefield went close for City when he fired into the side-netting, while Keiran Francis’ volley also forced Rangers keeper Zach Noble into a good stop.

Lichfield keeper Isaac Dedman-Taylor did well to turn away a deflected shot before Stafford saw a header drop just wide of the post.

City made the breakthrough in the 47th minute when Wakefield converted a one-on-one to give his side the lead.

Francis almost doubled the advantage when his bicycle kick was well saved, while Edwards also fired narrowly wide.

Rangers levelled on the hour mark when Logan Cousins found the bottom corner of the net after latching onto a direct ball.

The game was fully reversed moments later after a neat move saw sub Joe Thomas fire home.

Rangers were 3-1 up with 70 minutes on the clock as Cousins added his second of the evening.

Things got even worse for City five minutes later when Kingsley Adu-Gyamfi finished at the back post.

Lichfield made it 4-2 eight minutes from time when a defensive mix-up allowed Jack Edwards to score.