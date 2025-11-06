A LICHFIELD business is hosting a free educational event to help people tackle issues with their hearing.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Cathedral Hearing’s Hear to Help day on 21st November.

The event is open to all ages and will run from 10am to midday. There will be puzzles and craft activities as well as the chance to chat about hearing-related issues.

Laura Evans, Cathedral Hearing’s principal audiologist, said:

“Having your hearing tested is simple, easy and painless, but we understand it can be a daunting experience for many people. “In the beautiful setting of The Hub at St Mary’s this event has been designed and created specifically for them, as we encourage everyone to take good care of their hearing health.”

For more information visit www.cathedralhearing.co.uk or call 01543 319641.