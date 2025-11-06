Jigsaws

A JIGSAW sale is taking place in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin House will host the event from 11am to 3pm daily from today (6th November) to Saturday.

A spokesperson said:

“We have hundreds of pre-loved jigsaws for sale, together with a selection of new jigsaws, all kindly donated to the museum.

“Sets includes Ravensburger, Wasjig, Gibson and Trefl. There are also 3D puzzles, vintage, a small selection of children’s jigsaws, accessories and even a lovely folding jigsaw table.

“If you enjoy jigsaws there will be something here for you.”

All proceeds will go to support the museum.

