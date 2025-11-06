A JIGSAW sale is taking place in Lichfield.
Erasmus Darwin House will host the event from 11am to 3pm daily from today (6th November) to Saturday.
A spokesperson said:
“We have hundreds of pre-loved jigsaws for sale, together with a selection of new jigsaws, all kindly donated to the museum.
“Sets includes Ravensburger, Wasjig, Gibson and Trefl. There are also 3D puzzles, vintage, a small selection of children’s jigsaws, accessories and even a lovely folding jigsaw table.
“If you enjoy jigsaws there will be something here for you.”
All proceeds will go to support the museum.