A JIGSAW sale is taking place in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin House will host the event from 11am to 3pm daily from today (6th November) to Saturday.

A spokesperson said:

“We have hundreds of pre-loved jigsaws for sale, together with a selection of new jigsaws, all kindly donated to the museum.

“Sets includes Ravensburger, Wasjig, Gibson and Trefl. There are also 3D puzzles, vintage, a small selection of children’s jigsaws, accessories and even a lovely folding jigsaw table.

“If you enjoy jigsaws there will be something here for you.”