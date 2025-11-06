A FREE community arts day is coming to Shenstone.

The event is part of the Lichfield Arts ECCO project which aims to make the arts more accessible.

It will take place from 11am on 16th November at Shenstone Community Library.

The first session will be a Scratch Fiddle Workshop with Lauren South from 11am to midday where instruments will be available to borrow. Participants can be aged five or above.

It will be followed by a family comedy, story and song session from 2pm to 4.15pm.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“The afternoon brings laughter and music with the brilliant Keith Donnelly and Lauren South, whose family show blends witty songs, engaging stories and plenty of fun. “Known for captivating audiences, their performance promises a joyful experience for all ages.”

Admission is free and places can be booked online.