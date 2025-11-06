CHILDREN at a Burntwood school have welcomed a Team GB athlete.

Bobsled and sprint star Joel Fearon spoke to Fulfen Primary School pupils and led them in a fitness circuit activity.

A spokesperson said:

“Joel encouraged all the children to push themselves, have fun and discover how enjoyable keeping fit can be.

“His energy and enthusiasm filled the playground, inspiring pupils to believe in themselves and stay active.

“Thanks to everyone’s incredible effort and generosity, Fulfen pupils raised a magnificent £5,017, which will go towards new sports equipment for the school.

“It was a fantastic day celebrating sport, teamwork, and determination – one that pupils will remember for a long time.”