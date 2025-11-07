AN on-demand bus service connecting villages with Lichfield and Burntwood will continue, council chiefs have said.

The LinkUP provision was launched last December and offers passengers transport for just £3 per journey.

Lichfield District Council has now confirmed the distinctive pink buses will continue to operate until March 2026 after ongoing support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“I’m delighted that we have been able to extend the Link Up bus service well into next year. “It has been of real benefit to people living in rural communities across Lichfield district who don’t have access to a car or public transport. “The LinkUp bus helps us to continue delivering on our commitment to improve transport links and reduce social isolation.” “

For full details on how to book and use the service, visit the LinkUp bus service page on Lichfield District Council’s website.