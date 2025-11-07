A TALK in Lichfield will explore the link between the city and some of the key figures who helped shape it.

Local historian Jono Oates will give his talk – The Ten Georges of Lichfield – at Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 17th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Jono tells the stories behind ten Georges associated with Lichfield, from monarchs to mayors and architects to admirals. “Some of them are well known, but at least one of them has not been talked about for 140 years. “The ten Georges cover the period from the mid-16th century to the 21st century, providing a fascinating backdrop to the history of Lichfield over the centuries.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by visiting erasmusdarwin.org.