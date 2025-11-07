A LICHFIELD organisation is celebrating after winning a national accolade.

Grace Cares scooped the ESG Leader Award at the Social Care Leadership Awards ceremony in London.

The awards recognise outstanding leadership across the social care sector.

The ceremony was hosted by Baroness Ayesha Hazarika MBE, with the ESG category judged by Professor Martin Green OBE, chief executive of Care England, and Dr Cecilia Anim CBE, former president of the Royal College of Nursing.

The judges commended Grace Cares for its transformative approach to enviornmental, social and governance practice in social care, saying:

“By rescuing and redistributing thousands of care items, reducing carbon emissions, and reinvesting profits into wellbeing initiatives, Grace Cares deliver measurable environmental, social and economic impact – driving sustainability, social justice, and sector-wide change.”

Founded in 2023, the not-for-profit organisation reinvest profits into initiatives that support older people, unpaid caregivers and care providers.

Hannah Montgomery, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“This award isn’t just about sustainability, it’s about people. At Grace Cares, we believe in putting people first while respecting our planet. “Every item saved, every cup of tea shared and every act of kindness adds up to real change. “None of this would be possible without our incredible tribe of volunteers, partners, and supporters. It really does take a village to make a difference – and I’m so proud of ours. “We’re on a mission to bolster social care and ensure it is sustainable because everyone in this country is touched by social care.”