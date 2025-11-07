A CHRISTMAS toy appeal is returning to Lichfield.

Central Co-op’s donation points will be in place from 12th November to 13th December.

Shoppers can drop off new toys, games and gifts which will then be distributed to children who might otherwise go without.

The retailer’s Toy Appeal van will also be travelling across the country, including stops on 25th November at Boley Park at 9.30am, Curborough Road at 1.30pm and Streethay at 3pm.

Elaine Dean, president of Central Co-op, said:

“The Toy Appeal captures what our co-operative values are all about – community, compassion and care. “Every donation brings a little hope and happiness to children who deserve a magical Christmas. “We’re so grateful to our members, colleagues and customers for their generosity year after year.”

Last year, Central Co-op’s Toy Appeal collected more than 3,500 gifts for children supported by local charities.