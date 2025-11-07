BURNTWOOD Afternoon Cinema will return with a screening of The Ballad of Wallis Island.

The film tells the story of Charles Heath, a lonely lottery winner who uses his fortune to invite his all-time favourite folk duo for a private concert on his remote Welsh island.

A spokesperson said:

“This charming film is a real treat, praised for its gentle humour, gorgeous scenery and a story that celebrates second chances and the quiet joy of music. “It’s a perfect tale for a cosy afternoon, full of warmth and wit that is sure to leave you with a smile.”

Tickets for the screening at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 18th November are £5. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.