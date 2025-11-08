THE sounds of the Amington Brass Band will help kick off the festive season in Lichfield.

They will perform Christmas hits in their concert at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd November.

Originally formed in 1917, the band currently features players of varying ages under the guidance of musical director Chris Barker.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“There’s nothing quite like the sound of Christmas music played by a brass band to conjure up the festive spirit.”

The concert will raise funds for The Hub at St Mary’s. Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk of from the venue in person.