PEOPLE are being invited to remember loved ones to support the work of a local charity.

St Giles Hospice is hosting its Light up a Life initiative again this year.

Locals can dedicate a light on the hospice’s virtual Christmas tree, as well as writing a message in the book of memories.

There will also be Light up a Life services taking place over the festive season.

Among those backing the initiative is Natalie Crowton, who saw the hospice care for her mother, Angela.

She said:

“The team at St Giles cared for her with such dignity and compassion, and they supported our whole family every step of the way. “I’ll never forget how they created a safe space for us to stay by her side, and how they were gently honest about what was happening so we could be together when mum died. “This year, I’d love to invite our local community to make their own dedication and attend one of the Light up a Life services, either in person or online. You’ll not only be celebrating your loved one but also helping St Giles continue to support local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness. “For me, the services provide the opportunity to remember mum, to feel connected to her and to honour the life she lived.”

St Giles Hospice’s Light up a Life services are also being supported by Greene King.

A company spokesperson said:

“St Giles Hospice provides such incredible support to local people in the toughest of times and is a cause close to the hearts of many. “With our pubs at the heart of their communities, we understand how important it is to come together to remember loved ones that are no longer with us. “That’s why we’re supporting St Giles Hospice to continue their vital work. “We invite everyone to join us in making a dedication in memory of a loved one.”

To find out more and make a dedication, visit www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife.