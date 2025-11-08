CHASETOWN failed to make it back-to-back wins as they were beaten on the road at Avro.

The Scholars fell behind early on when Jake Cottrell netted, but levelled when Mitch Clarke scored.

But Avro stole the points in the second half when Sam Davidson rifled home on the hour mark.

Chasetown went close with just five minutes on the clock when Jack Langston’s low cross found Butlin, but his effort flew over the bar.

It was to prove a costly miss shortly afterwards as Cottrell spotted keeper Curtis Pond off his line and produced a fine lob from long range to break the deadlock.

The Chasetown stopper produced two smart saves to prevent his side falling further behind on 15 minutes.

At the other end, Butlin’s strike forced a good stop from home keeper Cam Mason.

Kane Hickman went close to doubling Avro’s advantage but saw his header narrowly clear the crossbar.

Chasetown did level things up ten minutes before half time when a corner was steered home by Clarke.

Pond again saved well to prevent Kyle Hawley restoring the home side’s lead.

Chasetown sent a header wide ten minutes into the second half as they went in search of a second goal.

But the breakthrough would again come from Avro on the hour mark as Harry Salt laid a ball off for Davidson who powered home to make it 2-1.

Hawley headed wide ten minutes later as the hosts tried to kill off the game.

Chasetown keeper Pond produced an excellent stop to prevent an own goal after a ball into the box was turned goalwards by a defender.