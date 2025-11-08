LICHFIELD’S men return to action this weekend with a trip to high-flying Bournville.

The second placed hosts will provide a tough test having collected five wins from seven starts.

The Myrtle Greens, meanwhile, sit sixth after two consecutive wins.

Elsewhere, the 2nds are also in action this afternoon (8th November) with a home tie against Market Drayton as they bid to bounce back from consecutive away losses.

Tomorrow, the women are back on the pitch with the 1sts at top of the table Sale, while the 2nds travel to Derby. Both games kick-off at 2pm.

The Colts are also in action tomorrow when they take on Moseley, while the under 15 boys meet Burton in a vital cup match at Cooke Fields.