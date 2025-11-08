A LOCAL MP says she was “honoured” to plant a cross in the Speakers’ Remembrance Garden in Westminster.

Sarah Edwards, Labour representative for Tamworth – which includes area such as Whittington, Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone, joined other Members of Parliament to honour the fallen ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

She said:

“I was honoured to plant a cross in the Speaker’s Remembrance Garden this week in memory of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. “As we approach Remembrance Sunday, we reflect on their courage, dedication and the freedoms we enjoy today because of them.”