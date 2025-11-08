A NEW friendship bench has been installed at a Burntwood primary school.

Holly Grove Primary Academy said the new addition to the playground was designed to promote inclusion and emotional wellbeing among pupils.

The Buddy Bench was built by Cherry Orchard Garden Services and funded by Burntwood Rotary Club.

Headteacher Dawn O’Hare said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Cherry Orchard Garden Services for their craftsmanship and to Burntwood Rotary for their generosity. “The Buddy Bench is already helping children build friendships and feel more included.”