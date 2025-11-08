PEOPLE are being warned to take care with candles after a fire at a flat in Lichfield.

Crews were called to a balcony on Hob’s Road at 3.40pm on Thursday (6th November).

No-one was injured in the incident which firefighters believe was caused by unattended candles.

Watch manager Anthony Doolan said:

“It’s important that candles are never left unattended and kept away from anything that could catch fire, such as curtains or furniture.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones.”

