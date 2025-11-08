VILLAGERS in Whittington are celebrating after scooping a sixth successive Gold Award from Heart of England in Bloom judges.

Individuals, families and local organisation threw their weight behind the local effort, which was led by the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group along with Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s a real team effort, so congratulations to all those who contribute to our continuing success. “Everyone deserves to take it easy for a couple of months before the pace picks up again as we go for our seventh Gold Award in 2026.”