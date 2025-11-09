PEOPLE caught fishing overnight at a popular Lichfield spot could soon be guilty of a criminal offence.

A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is being considered for Stowe Pool by Lichfield District Council.

If approved, those who are caught casting off between 8pm and 7am could face a £100 fine. Regular offenders and those refusing to pay would be prosecuted – and face a potential £1,000 maximum fine in court.

A report by Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection, said the possible introduction of the PSPO had come following local concerns.

“In recent years, complaints about anti-social behaviour at Stowe Pool have increased – and much of it has been attributed to some of the people who fish there. “Fishing at night is already prohibited, but this is not being adhered to and is unenforceable. “The proposed PSPO will criminalise night fishing, along with failing to leave the area when directed to do so by at authorised person at any time, in order to protect residents and visitors from anti-social behaviour.”

Cllr Cox’s report said excessive drinking and noise were among the issues aiming to be tackled.

“This Stowe Pool night fishing PSPO proposal is designed to enable the ban on night fishing to be enforced, with anyone caught fishing being served a fixed penalty notice. “It will also enable the occasional problem with people fishing and causing anti-social behaviour in the daytime to be dealt with.”

The proposed PSPO will be discussed at the council’s regulatory and licensing committee on Thursday (13th November).