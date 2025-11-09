A BURNTWOOD primary school has been granted planning permission to create a new play area.

Ridgeway Primary Academy was seeking approval to create the new facility for its nursery provision.

A planning statement said:

“The current nursery requires an outside play space for the children.

“These works include the removal of a planting area to the front of the school and nursery and a build up to create a level outside space for a green artificial grass area with a retaining wall and fencing enclosure.

“It will then re-instate a new planting area and new trees.”