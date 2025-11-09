THE clergy chair of a local church group has called for everyone to be treated with dignity and compassion.

The plea comes from the Revd Ken Howcroft, chair of Churches Together in Lichfield.

The organisation brings together different church and religious groups across the area.

Revd Howcroft said it was important that those of all faiths – or none – were made welcome either as temporary or permanent residents of our area:

“A time of economic and social pressure and tension can lead to hostility towards those labelled as ‘different’ or ‘other’ and sometimes result in unrest. “Whatever political policies and actions we individually think should be pursued, we believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and compassion. “We do so because in his parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus gave us an example of someone having the compassion and imagination to respond creatively to someone in need and treating them as a neighbour despite being from a different community.”