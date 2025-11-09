WORK by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue to help relieve pressure on the NHS has been praised in a national report.

The State of Fire and Rescue: The Annual Assessment of Fire and Rescue Services assesses effectiveness and efficiency of services in England.

Work by the Falls Response team, which helps get people back on their feet without the need for medical assistance, and the Home from Hospital team, which transports discharged patients, were highlighted as positive practice in the report.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said:

“We’re delighted to have been highlighted in this national report as a service that has shown positive practice, with our teams that are supporting our colleagues in the NHS. “The role of the fire and rescue service is now much broader than just responding to incidents. By supporting the most vulnerable in our society we can work towards our vision of making Staffordshire the safest place to be.”

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“This report highlights some of the fantastic work being done by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service in addition to tackling fires. “The Falls Response and Home from Hospital teams protect some of the most vulnerable members of our communities – it’s great to see how the schemes have progressed since their introduction.”