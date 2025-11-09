A LICHFIELD group will perform their annual winter concert later this month.

Lichfield Cathedral Chorus will kick off a busy Christmas season with the performance at the cathedral at 7.30pm on 22nd November.

Titled Gloria, the concert will be a celebration of choral anthems accompanied by the Chad’s Brass group from Birmingham Royal Conservatoire.

A spokesperson said:

“Choir pieces will include Zadok the Priest, I Was Glad and John Rutter’s Gloria – it promises to be an evening of stirring music, guaranteed to lift your spirits.”

On 29th and 30th November, members of Lichfield Cathedral Chorus will perform at the Shugborough Estate’s Christmas opening event, before a return to the cathedral for a Christmas carol concert at 7.30pm on 11th December.

For more details and ticket information, visit www.lichfieldcathedralchorus.co.uk.