A TV chef will be among the names taking part in special events at a local restaurant.

The Two Pigs pub will welcome Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer on 14th January for a takeover evening.

Masterchef winner Stuart Deeley will also be in the kitchen at the Barton-under-Needwood venue on 29th November.

A spokesperson for the venue, which is owned by Lichfield chef Liam Dillon, said:

“Each guest chef and The Two Pigs’ head chef Beth Hipwell will create a five-course feast together in the cosy neighbourhood pub, alongside a welcome drink and snacks. “The special events promise a fantastic evening full of standout food, topped off with a delicious range of wines, seasonal cocktails and regularly changing beers on tap.”

Tickets cost £95. For booking details visit thetwopigs.com.