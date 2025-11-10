THE Conservatives are calling for a Reform UK councillor to resign over “abhorrent” social media posts.

Cllr Peter Mason, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council, had made comments on X – previously Twitter – about black women and the police.

In March 2024, he wrote “what a surprise a statue of a fat-arsed black woman”, while in April 2024 he posted “utter rubbish the police now are a bunch of politically-indoctrinated British-hating scum”.

Another post highlighted by the Reform UK Party Exposed account on X saw him say that the police “take the knee to BLM, paint rainbows and dance around like fairies”.

Cllr Mason, who has since deleted his account on the platform, said:

“These tweets were made in 2023 and early 2024 when I was not a member of any political party or elected as a councillor and during a difficult time personally, affected by grief and redundancy. “I do regret and apologise for my choice of words. “I do hold traditional views, but have never cared as to someone’s race, colour, religion or orientation. My strongest held belief of all is one of meritocracy and all being equal of opportunity. No-one is better or more worthy than another. “Having joined Reform and become a councillor, I have found this has allowed me to recover from my negative frame of mind and find a way to a more positive and optimistic outlook.”

But Cllr Philip White, leader of the Conservative opposition group, said the posts by Cllr Mason were “abhorrent”.

He said:

“These comments are completely unacceptable and we are calling on Cllr Mason to stand down as a councillor. “His views will be abhorrent to the people of Staffordshire and it shows what he really thinks about some of the residents he represents as a local councillor and making decisions about the whole of the county as a cabinet member. “Reform UK allowed Cllr Mason to stand as one of their local election candidates and have appointed him to a senior post within Staffordshire County Council despite these views. If he refuses to resign, they must strip him of his post and membership of their party. “Cllr Mason has apologised for his ‘choice of words’, but it is the beliefs that he clearly holds, not his exact choice of words, that make him unsuitable for public office.”