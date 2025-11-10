CAROLS and Christmas favourites will be on offer when G4 bring their latest festive show to Lichfield.

They will perform at the cathedral on 13th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for a spectacular Christmas celebration with G4. “Experience their mesmerising harmonies, flawless vocals, and showmanship in a stunning festive setting. “From traditional carols and classical favourites, to modern Christmas hits, G4 will take you on an awe-inspiring seasonal journey filled with magic and musical enchantment.”

For ticket details click here.