G4 Christmas
G4 Christmas

CAROLS and Christmas favourites will be on offer when G4 bring their latest festive show to Lichfield.

They will perform at the cathedral on 13th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for a spectacular Christmas celebration with G4.

“Experience their mesmerising harmonies, flawless vocals, and showmanship in a stunning festive setting.

“From traditional carols and classical favourites, to modern Christmas hits, G4 will take you on an awe-inspiring seasonal journey filled with magic and musical enchantment.”

For ticket details click here.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments