CAROLS and Christmas favourites will be on offer when G4 bring their latest festive show to Lichfield.
They will perform at the cathedral on 13th November.
A spokesperson said:
“Get ready for a spectacular Christmas celebration with G4.
“Experience their mesmerising harmonies, flawless vocals, and showmanship in a stunning festive setting.
“From traditional carols and classical favourites, to modern Christmas hits, G4 will take you on an awe-inspiring seasonal journey filled with magic and musical enchantment.”
For ticket details click here.