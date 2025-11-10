LICHFIELD will have to file their 47-17 away defeat to Bournville in the education section of their expanding tier five rugby library.

The game was by no means as one-sided as the score suggests, but the hosts were clinical in attack, especially out wide, and were aggressive in their defence and at the breakdown.

Newport’s weekend win at Stourbridge means that all sides have lost at least twice after eight rounds and there is a nervousness around the league about being promoted with the travelling which is involved in the level above.

But the city side’s priority is to learn from this experience and defeat Drybrook at home when they return to action on 22nd November.

Bournville have real gas on the flanks in Mikey Ho and Nathan Decalmer and they know how to bring them into the contest effectively. laying on a 4G pitch suits their fast tempo style of play, while Lichfield were not far behind them in what they were attempting, but found it hard to break through.

After an early mauled try for the home side, the Myrtle Greens had a good opening 20 minutes with plenty of territory, yet no points. So, they banked a penalty in front of the posts as Charlie Milner chipped it over.

It remained 7-3 until the half-hour mark. Bournville’s backs – the wings in particular – were starting to spread their wings and three tries came their way by half time.

Lichfield came out enthused in an effort to mount one of their second half recoveries, however, any momentum was short lived as Ho escaped through the middle and 33-3 was too much to make up.

There was never a hint of the Myrtle Greens giving up though, and the final 30 minutes ended 14 apiece with Kai Lucas-Dumolo and Matt Key posting hard earned tries, both converted by Milner.