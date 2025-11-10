LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women endured a tough battle as they preserved their unbeaten home streak against Rugby and East Warwickshire.

Both teams started the game strong and set the tempo for the rest of the match.

There were fast restarts and quick counter attacks from both sides throughout, but Lichfield seemed to have the edge and were able to keep the ball well and control the game.

The hosts were gifted a number of short corners before Amy Palmer opened the scoring with a reverse finish from a smart routine.

Goalkeeper Phoebe McLeish was called upon several times in the first half as she performed brilliantly. But Rugby eventually managed to sneak in an equaliser after a great initial save was followed up and hit the back board.

Lichfield had a further opportunity to pull ahead before the half-time whistle when a penalty stroke was awarded, but it wasn’t converted.

The second half brought more of the same – a tight battle in midfield with quick breaks from both teams but Lichfield always managing to stay on top, despite a firm yellow card for one of the backline.

There was a lull in the scoring from the hosts and player of the match McLeish was required to make an outstanding tackle at the top of the circle to keep her side in the game.

Another short corner is all the home side needed to double their goal tally after Laura Jackson got on the end of a straight strike and tapped it just over the line.

A third followed after some excellent work from Emily Dale down the right hand side along the baseline allowed her to find herself in a position to shoot. The shot was saved but Ella Delderfield came diving in and slapped it into the goal.

Rugby managed to pull a goal back with five minutes to go, but Lichfield stayed composed and saw a final opportunity down the left with some great individual skill from Molly Papadopoullos, before a quick one-two allowed her to flick into the net to round off a 4-2 triumph.