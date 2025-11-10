ORGANISERS of a walk in Lichfield promoting peace and unity say the city showed there is “no place for hate here”.

Hundreds of people joined the event which began at Speakers’ Corner with a reading of Benjamin Zephaniah’s poem The British and words of welcome in different languages.

The group then walked through the city centre to Beacon Park.

A spokesperson said:

“We had no idea what to expect, but Lichfield’s walk for peace and unity turned out to be a wonderful, uplifting, emotional and positive happening. “There was a fabulous buzz of people simply chatting and walking together and youngsters happily scooting and running back and forth. “It was so good to be amongst so many people who have peace and unity at heart. Of course, there are huge challenges: locally, nationally and globally, but there’s a lot that we can do better. “We don’t have to agree on everything, but we do have to coexist – and we might as well appreciate and cooperate with each other. “We saw some of the best of Lichfield. There is no place for hate here.”