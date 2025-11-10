THOUSANDS of people gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum for Remembrance Sunday.

A special service was held at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial, with a two-minute silence observed at 11am.

In addition to the Act of Remembrance, the service included musical performances by The Band and Bugles of the Rifles, Black Voices and participants from Talent in the Ranks, the arboretum’s Armed Forces community artist development programme.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Each year, Remembrance Sunday brings people together to pause, reflect and remember those who have given everything in service to our Nation, as well as recognising those serving today “As I stood at the base of the iconic Armed Forces Memorial alongside thousands who had gathered to pay their respects, I was reminded of the courage, service and quiet selflessness behind every engraved name. “People of all ages and backgrounds gathered to reflect on the cost of freedoms we often take for granted, ensuring these inspirational stories will endure for generations.”

Engraved with the names of over 16,000 service personnel, the Armed Forces Memorial honours those who have been killed on duty, died in operational theatre or who have been targeted by terrorists since the end of the Second World War.