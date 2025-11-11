A BURNTWOOD councillor is putting her best foot forward for charity.

Cllr Laura Ennis, chair of Burntwood Town Council, will take part in a 24-hour walk to raise money for the British Wildlife Rescue Centre.

She will follow a route around Burntwood, Lichfield and the surrounding areas on 28th and 29th November to raise money for her chosen charity for her year in office.

The British Wildlife Rescue Centre look after more than 2,000 animals each year, providing lifesaving care for all sick, injured and orphaned wildlife to rehabilitate and return them into the wild.

Cllr Ennis said:

“I’ve decided as one of my charity fundraising events this year that I’ll be doing a 24-hour walk for the British Wildlife Rescue Centre. “This is something I’ve never done before and personally will find very hard to do, not only because of how physically and mentally tiring it will be, but also because I have rheumatoid arthritis, so for me this will be a really tough challenge but one I will do my very best to achieve. “I’ve picked the centre as my charity this year as I just love wildlife, from the smallest woodland mouse to robins and wrens, and our lovely foxes and deer. “The charity does not receive any Government funding and they rely on fundraising and donations to cover their running costs, so I’m hoping to raise a bit of money for them to help our furry and feathered friends.”

To support Cllr Ennis’ fundraising efforts, donate at www.gofundme.com/f/lauras-24hr-walk-for-the-british-wildlife-rescue-centre.