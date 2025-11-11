BURNTWOOD made it three bonus point wins from three away games with a hard-earned win away to Newcastle (Staffs).

The outcome was in the balance at half-time with Jack Johnson’s side ahead by 19-17, but resolute defence kept the hosts scoreless after the break while they added ten points to their own tally to win 29-17.

The visitors opened the contest by gradually going through the phases to enter the home half, but they had a pass intercepted by the Newcastle outside centre and he raced away for a converted try on two minutes.

Ben Holt put his team in good position with a penalty kick to the left corner. A couple of catch and drives earned another penalty award and this time a quick tap and go saw Luke Rookyard go close before Tom Shorrock stretched over for a try.

Newcastle edged further ahead with a penalty goal from infront on ten minutes but the visitors took the lead just five minutes later. A strong drive by the pack stole possession at a home put-in to set them on the attack. From a ruck 15 metres out, Rookyard burst through and then slipped a pass to Shorrock for his and the side’s second try. Brett Taylor added a simple conversion.

The hosts mounted pressure in the visitors’ 22 after a superb take at the restart, but the defence held and then Rookyard led a break out to halfway. Taylor found a fine kick and skipper Johnson took the line out to initiate a series of forward drives. Shorrock and Reece Elliot were prominent and when Newcastle infringed, Rookyard tapped and drove over for a try converted by Taylor.

The hosts narrowed the deficit to two points on the half-hour mark with a well-worked backs’ try which was converted in fine style. It needed solid defence close to their own line to prevent Newcastle regaining the lead.

Another fine take at the restart kick for the second period kept the momentum with the home side but Billy Fisher’s textbook tackle was instrumental in turning the tide. Holt cleared to half way with a penalty.

Alfie Broadhurst set his side on the front foot with a good carry over halfway. When Newcastle infringed, Holt found a good touch finder near the left corner. The catch and drive effort was rounded off by former skipper Josh Canning for the try to which Taylor added a fine conversion.

The final half an hour only saw three points scored, a late penalty goal from Taylor, as play ebbed and flowed with both sides not making the most of promising positions. Newcastle almost rescued two bonus points in the last play of the game but a try from a kick and chase was ruled out by the referee for a knock on

The result puts Burntwood in fifth place in the table – which is where the second team sit as well after a 48-14 win at home to Linley.

The scoreline was a little flattering to Dan Black’s side as they had to do their fair share of work in defence against some strong-running visitors but they were up to the task.

They ran in eight tries scored by Tom Pockson (3), Ben Finney (2), Mackenzie Johnson, Ethan Turner and Harry Heath. Jack Robinson-Parr added four conversions whilst the visitors replied with a converted try in each half.