AN event in Lichfield will give people the chance to find out more about a local political group.

The Liberal Democrats are inviting locals to meet councillors and find out more about standing for the party.

The drop-in session will take place at Erasmus Darwin House from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on 27th November.

A spokesperson said:

“We are holding the event for people to meet and chat with Lib Dem councillors and find out how they could help us, including what would be involved in standing for election as a councillor.”