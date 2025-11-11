LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men suffered their first defeat in six outings after going down 3-2 against Loughborough 3rds.

The city side took the lead when a good team move was finished off by Matt Cooper.

But the lead didn’t last long as Loughborough went up the other end to equalise.

The hosts then took the lead to go in 2-1 up.

There was no change in the third quarter, meaning Lichfield had it all to do to pull level – but in doing so they left themselves open to a quick counter-attack and Loughborough bagged a third.

A short corner goal from Adey Gilbert reduced the arrears but the city side were unable to find a crucial equaliser.

But despite the defeat, Lichfield remain joint top of the table.