THE Princess of Wales has joined those paying tribute on Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Wreaths were laid at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial after a two-minute silence had been observed.

There were also readings and musical performances to remember the fallen.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Armistice Day is a moment for us all to pause and reflect on the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who have served our nation – and to recognise those who continue to protect our freedoms today. “Today’s service at the National Memorial Arboretum was a powerful reminder that remembrance is not just about looking back to events of the First and Second World Wars but also remembering the contributions of those who have served and made sacrifices more recently, including in Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. “We must continue to pass the baton of Remembrance to future generations, preserving these incredible stories so they endure and inspire for years to come.”

As part of proceedings, Arji Manuelpillai, the arboretum’s Poet in Residence, recited A Sonnet For Us All –. a specially-commissioned poem reflecting the importance of personal connections, experiences and bonds that are formed through military service.

There were also performances by members of Talent in the Ranks, the arboretum’s artist development programme for members of the Armed Forces community, and a cappella quintet Black Voices.

Afterwards, the Princess of Wales was invited to view newly-dedicated names on the Armed Forces Memorial before meeting veterans and serving personnel in attendance at the service.

Philippa added:

“The genuine warmth shown by The Princess of Wales when meeting veterans, serving personnel and young people was clear to all. “She took time to listen to individual stories and understand people’s personal connections with remembrance. “Her Royal Highness also took particular interest in exhibitions, that were part of The Year Was 1945, our year-long commemorative programme sharing real stories from 1945 through immersive exhibitions, poetry trails and events. “Her enthusiasm and engagement with the spirit and challenges of 1945 was a powerful demonstration of how the National Memorial Arboretum continues to safeguard Remembrance, ensuring these inspirational stories are preserved and shared with generations to come.”