A NEW partnership will see cleaning and maintenance professionals able to top up on water at a Lichfield supermarket.

The city’s Morrisons branch is among the first of the retailer’s sites to feature a SpotlessWater facility as part of the link-up.

It will see local window cleaners, car detailers and other trade professionals able to top up around the clock.

The partnership is hoping to expand to other sites across the coming months.

Tim Morris, CEO of SpotlessWater, said:

“This is a fantastic partnership for both businesses. Our customers gain access to more convenient, secure and well-located stations, while Morrisons benefits from an additional revenue stream that complements the services already available on-site. “It’s a true win-win that reflects how innovation and collaboration can make businesses operations simpler and greener. “We’re looking forward to building on this success by partnering with more retailers and forecourt owners who share our focus on quality, convenience, and sustainability.”

Jason Mallinson, services procurement manager for Morrisons, said:

“This new and sustainable service will support local professionals by providing access to spot-free, purified water.”