ARTISTS will be exhibiting their work in Lichfield this month.

Members of Market Street Artists will host their winter exhibition at Mary Griffin Arts on Market Street from 14th to 22nd November.

The works will include paintings and drawings in a range of media, including oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels and ink.

They have been created by students of artist Mary Griffin RBSA.

She said:

“Our annual exhibition is a chance to celebrate the wonderful achievements of the artists who meet and learn here at my studio in Market Street. “The variety and quality of work they produce never fails to amaze me and the show transforms the studio into a really exciting space with so much talent and colour covering the walls. “I do hope members of the public will take the time to drop in and have a look. Not only will it brighten up their day, it will also be a chance to snap up some original art at affordable prices.”

The exhibition runs daily from 10.30am to 4pm.