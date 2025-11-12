THE Liberal Democrats have confirmed their candidate for a Lichfield District Council by-election.

The Armitage with Handsacre seat has been vacated following the resignation of Conservative member Nikki Hawkins.

The ballot to choose the new councillor will take place on 11th December.

Morag Maclean has been confirmed as the Lib Dem hopeful, having previously lived in Handsacre for more than 20 years.

She said:

“Even though I have not lived in the ward for a few years, I still have many friends there who keep me informed of local issues. “I have been told of anti-social behaviour, speeding cars and electric bicycles, dogs fouling public paths and parking in the city among other matters affecting the lives of residents. “These are all issues where if I am elected I will, working together with the Lib Dem councillors already in place and reaching across the aisle to other parties, do my best to solve these problems.”

Cllr Hugh Ashton, acting as election agent for Morag, said the vote would allow voters to make an informed choice.

“This election is the first where Reform UK have had an extended opportunity to show their competence and expertise in Staffordshire – we say that both at a county and a district level, they have not lived up to their promises. “Nationally, the Liberal Democrats have become the main opposition to Reform UK – collecting more votes in recent by-elections than the Labour, Conservative and Green parties combined. “We hope that the residents of Armitage with Handsacre will see things the same way.”