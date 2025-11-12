A SHOP in Lichfield selling cigarettes and vapes to underage children has been shut down.

A joint operation between Lichfield District Council’s environmental health team, Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards officers, took place at Euro Mini Market on St John Street today (12th November).

A large quantity of vapes, cigarettes and tobacco – including four suitcases full that were hidden in an outbuilding and found using a drone – were seized in the raid.

Lichfield District Council issued a Closure Notice under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, meaning it will be shut for 48 hours while the local authority considers an application to the magistrates’ court for a Closure Order of up to three months.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“Selling harmful or illegal products is completely unacceptable – even more so when they are being sold to children. “Our officers work tirelessly to protect people and uphold the law, and we’ll continue to take robust action against any business found to be breaking it. “This kind of activity not only puts health at risk but also undermines legitimate local businesses. I hope this closure sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this behaviour in Lichfield district.”

It’s not the first time officers have targeted the store. It was also raided in October 2024 when 16,140 cigarettes, 5.3kg of hand rolling tobacco and 1,165 disposable vapes were seized. Some of it had been deliberately concealed within the building and had to be found by a search dog.

A shop on the same row – Dylan Convenience Store – has also closed after being raided by Environmental Health and Trading Standards which resulted in products being seized, including food and drink that is known to be harmful and cannot be sold in the UK, which led to the landlord evicting them.

Cllr Cox added:

“Landlords need to be extremely vigilant as to who they rent shops out to. “If they receive rent from a shop involved in crime, the landlord could be investigated under the Proceeds of Crime Act and the money confiscated.”