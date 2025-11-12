THOUSANDS of children and young people in Staffordshire will be able to access free activities this winter.

The Holiday Activities and Food programme will return from 22nd December to 2nd January for children aged between five and 16 who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals.

Youngsters can sign up to four fully-funded sessions ranging from sports and creative clubs to arts, drama and robotics. A number of the events will also include a hot meal.

Cllr Nick Lakin, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“We’re pleased to kick off another season of unforgettable experiences for children and young people across Staffordshire. “Our upcoming winter HAF programme will be packed with exciting opportunities for kids to learn, grow, and enjoy their holiday to the fullest. “Whether your child wants to dive into a new hobby, make new friends, or simply have a great time, our activities offer something special for everyone this festive season.”

For further information or to book a place visit the HAF webpage.