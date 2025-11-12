A LOCAL inclusive running group for young people has taken huge strides to support Children in Need.

The Liberty Jamborees Striders completed ten laps around Stowe Pool to raise funds for the charity appeal.

They were joined by endurance runner Luke Bellingham, who recently ran from Norway to London.

A spokesperson for Liberty Jamboree said:

“We truly value the incredible impact Children in Need has for children and young people across the UK. “All of the young people were inspired by Luke’s story and determination. If that’s not inspiration for these young people, we don’t know what is.”

In a further show of support, all subscriptions from the evening’s youth clubs were donated directly to Children in Need