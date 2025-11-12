RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on plans to create six new local nature reserves.

A number of sites have been proposed by councillors, including Saddlers Park, Darnford Park, Shortbutts Park, York Close Woodland and sites off Coulter Lane and Eastern Avenue.

The project will see a section of land enhanced at each of the sites, with the aim of introducing long grass rich in wildflowers and pollinators, while woodland would be “carefully managed” by allowing larger mature treest o flourish.

Other wildlife-friendly elements would include bee banks, hedgehog shelters and ponds.

They would be funded through contributions from developers who offset the biodiversity impacts of new developments.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“We’re really excited about these plans, which are about adding another feature to open spaces in Lichfield District that create better habitats for wildlife.”

The six proposed nature reserves will form part of the council’s Biodiversity Gain Sites programme, which would see Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services – the council’s wholly owned company – managing the sites on behalf of the local authority.

Residents can share their views and ideas by emailing ecology@lichfielddc.gov.uk by 30th November 2025.