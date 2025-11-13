THE local community is being invited to join a Remembrance Matchday event in Chasetown.

The Scholars Ground will have on-field tributes before the game against Darlaston Town on Saturday (15th November), as well as a minute’s silence and a reading from Rev’d Richard Westwood.

There will also be flagbearers and a display, along with merchandise and poppy sales supporting military charities.

A spokesperson said:

“We invite the whole Burntwood community to join us at The Scholars Ground for a very special Remembrance Matchday where we’ll honour our local veterans, serving Armed Forces and those who gave their lives for our freedom. “We’re proud to welcome veterans, Armed Forces representatives, local churches, schools and the wider community to come together in remembrance, respect and unity.”