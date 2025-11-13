TOOLS dubbed a “tradeperson’s dream” are being sold at auction.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers is set to put a collection of equipment by the likes of Festool, Stihl, Axminster and Makita in two upcoming sales.

The items all come from a single owner, who is also auctioning off a Ford Ranger Wildtrak truck, an Ifor Williams trailer and a large quantity of seasoned wood.

They will be sold on 24th November and 1st December.

Auctioneer Tom Winterton said:

“This collection is a tradesperson’s dream. Most of the tools are unused or in barely used condition, perfect for professional tradespeople or DIY enthusiasts with an eye for quality equipment. They would also make brilliant Christmas presents. “It is absolutely top-notch equipment with the Festool items featuring the brand’s signature stackable boxes, which are ingeniously well-engineered and feature detailed instructions. “The Axminster and Stihl tools in the previous week’s sale are equally impressive, as are the trailer, Ford Ranger and the amazing stockpile of seasoned wood – and we anticipate a huge amount of interest from bidders. “This is a fantastic single owner collection which just proves that the auction world is not all about antiques. “We handle a huge amount of tools, vehicles and garden equipment. There’s a hot market at auction for the contents of garages and sheds – if it has a re-sale value then we can sell it.”

Catalogues go live online a week before the auction date via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.