A YOUNG Lichfield karting star is celebrating after landing a top ten spot in a race against some of the best drivers from around the globe.

Finlay Lines was competing in the IAME Warriors final in Valencia – an event which brings together the world’s leading talents for an end-of-season competition.

More than 108 racers took part in the X30 Mini class across six days.

Lines battled hard in qualifying to go 18th fastest in his group, but knew there would be work to do in the heat races.

The Lichfield driver progressed well – starting five heats from 15th and one from 16th – to ensure he did not finish outside of the top eight in any of his outings.

It meant a seventh place on the grid in Super Heat A, with Lines suffering from a slow start before clawing his way back to take a fifth place and guarantee a place in the overall final.

Starting 11th of the 36 who qualified for the race, the city youngster had to be patient after being pushed out at the start.

He eventually battled back to take ninth place at the finish.