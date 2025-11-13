PLANS for a new dog walking field have been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

The proposals have been put forward for a plot at Bandland Farm on No Mans Heath Road in Clifton Campville.

A planning statement said:

“The Leedham family have been farming in the area for five generations and in Clifton Campville since 1938.

“The activity will be a farm diversification venture for the family business.

“Recent government policy, including the removal of land area subsidy payments, has made it essential for farmers to look for alternative sources of income to supplement the primary enterprise of food production.”