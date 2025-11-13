PUPILS from a Lichfield school have been learning about how a global retailer works to reduce its environmental impact.

The group from Saxon Hill Academy met with Amazon’s sustainability team at its Sutton Coldfield site.

They were told about recycling initiatives, energy-efficient technology and packaging innovations, as well as learning more about how orders are stored, picked and shipped.

A spokesperson for Saxon Hill Academy, said:

“The older students from the Towards Independence department are taking part in accreditation and have different units throughout this academic year. “Our visit to Amazon was a great opportunity, where we learnt about the workplace, comparing students’ regular work experience to the workforce at Amazon.”

Lisa Swan, general manager at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, said:

“We loved welcoming the pupils from Saxon Hill Academy and sharing the steps we’re taking to operate more sustainably. “It’s always inspiring to hear the views of young people, and we hope the visit has helped to spark their interest in sustainability and innovation.”