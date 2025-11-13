A COUNTY councillor says he hopes to secure “the final piece in the puzzle” when he contests a by-election at Lichfield District Council

Reform UK’s Andrew Clissett will be on the ballot sheet in the Armitage with Handsacre vote on 11th December following the resignation of Nikki Hawkins.

The Armitage resident has been a parish councillor in the area and is currently the Staffordshire County Council member for Burntwood North.

He said:

“This is the final piece of the puzzle for me. The district council role connects local priorities directly to decisions made at Lichfield District Council. “I want to make sure our villages have a clear, joined-up voice at every level.”

The Reform UK representative said he would be focusing on four key priorities during the by-election campaign – protecting the green belt, challenging battery energy storage system developments, holding HS2 and highways to account and standing up for local residents at every opportunity.

“People are tired of being ignored. We need better communication, accountability, and action. “Reform UK stands for common sense and honesty in politics, and that is exactly what I will bring to the district council. “This is about building on what has already been achieved and making sure our local communities have a real voice within Lichfield District Council.”

Cllr Clissett is the second confirmed candidate for the by-election after the Liberal Democrats confirmed Morag Maclean would contest the seat on 11th December.