THE Conservatives have unveiled their candidate for a Lichfield District Council.

Martyn Punyer will hope to retain the Armitage with Handsacre seat for the party following the resignation of Nikki Hawkins.

Voters will go to the polls on 11th December to choose their new councillor.

Handsacre resident Martyn said:

“I am delighted that neighbours in Armitage with Handsacre and Kings Bromley have chosen me to be the Conservative candidate for the area I have lived in for more than 30 years. “We live in a very special place and I will do all I can to preserve and enhance the things we all value, such as the incredible community spirit in our villages. “I’m an active supporter of many local groups and organisations and I am keen to protect the green belt which helps allow our villages to retain their unique identities. “Having lived in the village for over 30 years and recently retired, I now have the time and enthusiasm to offer my experience and knowledge to serve as a district councillor – and some of my priorities include road safety and tackling anti-social behaviour. “I look forward to meeting as many local residents as I can over the next few weeks as I go from door-to-door. If you wish to contact me, please do so by email on martynpunyer@gmail.com or call 01543 417868.”

Reform UK’s Andrew Clissett and Lib Dem representative Morag Maclean have also been confirmed as candidates for the by-election.